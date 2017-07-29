NDA will get 55% votes in 2019, claims BJP

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get 55 per cent vote share in 2019 general elections to retain power, party’s national spokesman G.V.L. Narasimha Rao claimed. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get 55 per cent vote share in 2019 general elections to retain power, party’s national spokesman G.V.L. Narasimha Rao claimed on Saturday. He said with 73 per cent Indians supporting Narendra Modi’s government, as showed by a recent survey, and the BJP coming to power in one state after the other, the NDA’s vote share would go up to 55 per cent from the 42 per cent it polled in 2014. Rao said this would be only the second time in the independent India that a government would be formed with over 50 per cent vote share. The BJP leader also forecast that for the first time, the Congress would get less than 10 per cent votes. He also cited the survey by global polling giant Gallup, which revealed that with the support of 73 per cent, Modi is the most popular leader and his government is among the most trusted in the world.

Rao said that the BJP was expanding across the country and coming to power in states, where nobody gave it a chance. “What opposition has seen is just a trickle. BJP electoral tsunami will take states like Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal,” he said. The BJP spokesman claimed that Karnataka was already in the BJP fold as the party was sure to win with a two-thirds majority. He attributed the massive expansion of BJP across the county to its positive politics and positive governance and the leadership of Modi and party president Amit Shah.

“On the other hand Congress has become symbol of all negative values in politics. It’s contraction is due to corruption, its support to Pakistani elements and Kashmiri separatists and its vote bank politics,” he said. Rao said Congress would be completely wiped out under the leadership of Rahu Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi will be the last dynast in the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty,” he added. Pointing out that the NDA had 33 parties, he said the partners were benefiting because of their alliance with the BJP. He blamed the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for losing their government in Bihar, saying they did not learn lessons from their mistakes and supported corruption.

Defending the BJP move to join hands with Janata Dal (United), he said the people of Bihar had given a mandate for good governance but Nitish Kumar realised that he couldn’t deliver this in alliance with the RJD. Rao said it was a master stroke by the BJP as it not only got a state back in its governance but also weakened the opposition Grand Alliance.