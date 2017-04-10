NDA starts preparations for 2019 Lok Sabha elections; passes resolution to work under PM Narendra Modi

This the second such meeting of the BJP with his coalition partners since Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister in 2014. (ANI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday addressed a press conference reflecting on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet in the national capital and informed that 33 members of the alliance met under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This the second such meeting of the BJP with his coalition partners since Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister in 2014. The meeting was conducted at the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, Chanakyapuri and earlier reports had suggested that about 50 members of the NDA would be present at the venue for the meeting to be conducted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. The NDA members in the meeting passed a resolution to work together to succeed in 2019 under the leadership of PM Modi

One of the party leaders told reporters that the move was to strengthen the Bhartiya Janata Party’s roots in every state of India and spread a positive message about the Narendra Modi government across the country. According to IE, the leader also told reporters that the meeting, apart from boosting coordination between the NDA members, would also work to increase BJP’s chances of winning more seats in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Also watch:

This meeting happened just after days of party president Amit Shah calling upon all the BJP MP’s to work towards strengthening the party’s roots all over the country. He had said that the move will only help BJP in the upcoming Presidential and the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. Although, after his overwhelming victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections meant that the BJP could choose a President of its choice.