NDA minus TDP: Embarrassment for BJP but Modi government still strong; here’s how BJP and NDA stack up in Lok Sabha

Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government is set to witness its first no-confidence motion, likely to be brought in the Parliament by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Another jolt it has suffered is the exit of it’s second largest ally, TDP, which has 16 MPs in the house. However, Bharatiya Janata Party-led government looks safe at the moment as far as numbers are concerned. BJP, which leads NDA, has the numbers to save the government on its own. The saffron party currently has 274 MPs (including Speaker Sumitra Mahajan) and forms around 51 per cent of the total lawmakers in the house.

Following BJP in NDA is Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with 18 MPs. Then comes Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti party with 6 members. LJP is followed by BJP’s alliance partner in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dali, which has 4 members in the House. After SAD, BJP’s ally from Bihar, Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP and Nitish Kumar-led JDU have 3 and 2 MPs, respectively. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s only alliance partner Apna Dal has 2 seats. Apart from these main parties, the NDA also has the support of Pattali Makkal Katchi, National People’s Party, All India NR Congress, Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party, Sikkim Democratic Front – all of these parties have solitary representations in the House.

Here’s a look at National Democratic Alliance’s numbers



The Opposition

Led by Rahul Gandhi's Congress, the opposition looks to be in its worst shape since 1984. Congress, the largest opposition party has been reduced to 48 MPs, its lowest ever. Following Congress is E Panneerselvam-led AIADMK with 37, however, the party is not a part United Progressive Alliance. West Bengal's AITC with 34 MPs is the second biggest party which is critical of Modi government's policies. Then comes Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with 20 seats. Others on the list are CPI(M) (9 seats), NCP (6 seats), SP (5 seats), AAP (4 seats).

UPA

Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, which ruled the country for 10 year from 2004 to 2014, only has 52 seats. The most are owned by 48 member strong Congress, followed by Indian Union Muslim League with 2 seats, and Kerala Congress and Revolutionary Socialist Party which have 1 MP each.