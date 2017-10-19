NDA III will compete with NDA I & II in Bihar, says Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said the third outing of JD(U)-BJP coalition government has to compete with its glorious past record to fulfil people’s aspirations. “NDA-III (recent formation of JDU-BJP coalition) has to compete with NDA I and NDA II to stand up to people’s expectations,” Sushil Modi said addressing a function here. “It’s like a student who has scored 80 per cent in previous exam has to work hard to better the score to 90 per cent,” he said. “Our earlier challenge was to undo damage done during 15-year rule of RJD better known by sobriquet ‘jungle raj’. Now, the challenge is to compete with our own previous good works,” he said

He likened the situation with the sought after Apple’s iPhone. “It’s like a highly sophisticated iPhone becoming outdated after some time and people craving for a further improved version of the gadget,” Sushil Modi said summing up peoples expectation from new NDA government. Sushil Modi was speaking at a function after release of a book “Nitish Engineering: Reconstructing Bihar”.