NDA govt dedicated for welfare of poor: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the NDA government is dedicated for the welfare of weaker sections of the society and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New Year eve’s announcements will benefit poor, farmers and those who live in villages.

In a statement here, Singh said the decisions announced by the Prime Minister last evening were “pro-people” and “pro-development” and that he was taking the country forward with his vision and leadership.

“The announcements made by the Prime Minister will benefit ‘Gaon’ (village), ‘Gareeb’ (poor) and ‘Kisan’ (farmers) and all other sections of the society.

“The Prime Minister has once again made it clear that the NDA government is dedicated to the welfare of poor and weaker sections of the society,” he said.

Singh said the Prime Minister’s announcement to launch two new housing schemes on lowering interest rates will help in realising the dream of housing-for-all by 2022. “The country can’t prosper and become strong unless there is development of weaker sections,” he said.

Singh called the schemes announced for the farmers, traders, pregnant women “commendable”, adding that “the Indian economy will get a boost and there will be speedy development in the country”.

“The decision to give relief to farmers on interest payments and conversion of three crore Kisan Credit Cards into Rupay cards will be very helpful,” he said.