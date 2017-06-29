NCW member holds public hearing on domestic violence, cyber crime cases

The National Commission for Women member Sushma Sahu. (Facebook)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) member Sushma Sahu held a public hearing here for two days on 58 cases reported during 2016-17. Most of the cases were related to domestic violence and cyber crime, she said today. Among the 58 cases, she said, 30 have been “closed” (addressed) and another 18 did not fall in the jurisdiction of authorities in Hyderabad. Eight are under investigation and two others are also being dealt with. She said she has heard about “contractual marriages” taking place in Telangana which caused problems to the families of women. However, NCW has not received any specific complaint on the matter, she said. Additional Commissioner of Police Swati Lakra, who was part of NCW’s efforts, said the city police has taken several initiatives to address the problems of women and that the endeavour would continue.