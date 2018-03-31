NCR shocker! Man beaten to death by locals for allegedly raping 8-year-old

In a shocking incident that surcafed from the National Capital Region where a man was beaten to death by locals for allegedly raping a minor.

In a shocking incident that surcafed from the National Capital Region where a man was beaten to death by locals for allegedly raping a minor. The incident surfaced from Loni in Ghaziabad which is on the outskirts of Delhi. The police said that the man was identified as Jitendra. The man had allegedly taken the girl to a religious function on Friday night. Ghaziabad SSP Vaibhav Krishna sheds more light on the matter. He said that instead of dropping the minor back home, the man took her to his shanty and raped her.

The police said that the man threatened the minor not to tell anyone about the incident. The incident occurred around mid-night. However, today morning, the girl told her family members about the misconduct. Soon after the family got hold of Jitendra with some locals.

The locals and along with the family tied Jitendra to a tree and thrashed him brutally. He was left with serious injuries on the road. Later, he was taken to a community health centre where he was declared brought dead. According to the police, the minor girl was taken to the hospital for medical check up and treatment.

As many as four people have been booked by the police for the thrashing of the accused. The SSP said that two of them have been arrested by the police.