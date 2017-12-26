NCP MP Tariq Anwar falls ill, rushed to Delhi by air ambulance

Anwar (66) had served as the Union minister of state for agriculture and food processing in the UPA II government. (PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP and former Union minister Tariq Anwar was rushed to Delhi by an air ambulance today after he fell ill at Katihar, his Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, yesterday. The NCP general secretary was to visit Patna from Katihar today to take part in a programme, which had to be cancelled due to his health conditions, party spokesperson Anil Kishore Jha said in a statement here. Anwar (66) had served as the Union minister of state for agriculture and food processing in the UPA II government. “The NCP general secretary suddenly fell ill at Katihar yesterday, following which he was admitted to the local railway hospital. He was scheduled to visit Patna today, but the programme was cancelled owing to his ill-health,” Jha said.

Anwar was taken to Delhi, via Purnea, by an air ambulance today, he added. “The exact nature of his illness will be known only after a thorough investigation that he is likely to undergo at Delhi. He is under continuous medical supervision,” the NCP spokesperson said in the statement.