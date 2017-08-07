NCP dissolved in Meghalaya, merges with NPP

In a huge blow to Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday dissolved the party and merged it with the National People’s Party (NPP) in the state. (Reuters)

In a huge blow to Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday dissolved the party and merged it with the National People’s Party (NPP) in the state. The dissolution of the NCP in this BJP-ruled the state came after NCP leaders alleged that NCP President Sharad Pawar showed “no keen and active interest” in Arunachal Pradesh. “We and supporters of the NCP have lost confidence with the NCP. None of the central party leaders, even Sharad Pawar, show any keen and active interest” or even visit the state, NPP spokesperson Nima Sangey Saling told IANS.

“Arunachal is facing many issues, be it China’s frequent claims over Arunachal or development issues. They (NCP MPs) never raise it in Parliament. Therefore, we decided to merge with the NPP,” the former NCP Vice President stated. Saling said the NCP leaders in Arunachal merged with the NPP after assessing the party’s performance in the Manipur election besides seeing “the NPP stand to protect the tribal interest and to ensure sustainable development”. Meanwhile, NPP national President Conrad K. Sangma has appointed former NCP President Gicho Kabak as his party President in Arunachal Pradesh.