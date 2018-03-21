NCLT: Objections to Electrosteel bids must be placed before CoC

National Company Law Tribunal

The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday directed the resolution professional (RP) for the insolvent Electrosteel Steels to place all the objections of Renaissance Steel against its two rival bidders, Vedanta and Tata Steel, before the committee of creditors (CoC) for an “independent consideration” of the committee.

Earlier, Abhishek Dalmia-led Renaissance Steel moved the tribunal, asking it to prevent Dhaivat Anjaria, the RP, from proceeding on further negotiations with Vedanta, the highest bidder, till the issue of eligibility of the Anil Agarwal-led company and Tata Steel was determined. Renaissance Steel alleged that resolution applicants Vedanta and Tata Steel are not eligible to bid for the Kolkata-based insolvent steel maker as per Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Passing an order on the applications filed by Renaissance, Justice Jinan KR said, “The RP is directed to place all the objections of the applicants with supporting documents before CoC with a copy of this order for its independent consideration as per provisions of Section 30 of the Code.”

Notably, during the hearing of the case on March 15, the RP’s counsel Anindya Mitra told the tribunal that both Vedanta and Tata Steel were “not ineligible” to bid for the insolvent company. “The resolution professional has come to a decision that both Vedanta and Tata Steel are not ineligible under the norms of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code,” Mitra said.

In his order on Tuesday, Justice Jinan said, “A copy of the decision taken by the RP in respect of eligibility of resolution applicant Tata Steel and Vedanta as per Section 29A, with supporting reasons for taking the decisions is to be given to the applicant (Renaissance) within three days of date of this order with proper acknowledgement.”

The applicants are allowed to submit their replies or further objections to the decisions taken by the RP within three days of the date of receipt of the copy of the decision, the order added.

Renaissance Steel had contended that Tata Steel is ineligible under Section 29A of the IBC, because the company’s UK subsidiary was allegedly prosecuted by the UK government under provisions of the UK’s Health and Safety at Work Act and was sentenced in 2016 for two offences. The Dalmia-led company also contended that Vedanta is ineligible to bid for Electrosteel Steels as Konkola Copper Mines, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, was a convict under provisions of environment and pollution laws in Zambia.

According to Renaissance Steel, at the meeting of the CoC held on February 27, all the resolution plans were discussed and Vedanta was declared H-1 (highest bidder). The RP was authorised to re-negotiate with Vedanta.

On March 8, Justice KR Jinan had said Anjaria could file his replies to the Renaissance’s petitions within seven days. Following this direction, the RP, through an affidavit, informed that he had considered the proposed resolution plans of both Vedanta and Tata Steel, along with that of Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors and Renaissance Steel, and had placed all of them before the CoC.