NC reaches out to Kashmir Pandits in Jammu, seeks votes for Farooq Abdullah

On the campaign trail along with Provincial Vice President Anil Dhar, former MLC B L Bhat and other migrant leaders, Yogi visited biggest township of KP displaced people in Jagti belt in outskirts of Jammu city and sought votes for Abdullah. (Reuters)

The National Conference today launched a door-to-door campaign and reached out to the Kashmir Pandit community here to seek votes for former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is contesting the Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll as NC-Congress alliance candidate. “National Conference Migrant Cell today launched a door-to-door campaign in support of party nominee from Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Farooq Abdullah, by urging the people to strengthen secular forces for heralding a lasting peace in Kashmir,” NC Minority Cell President M K Yogi told reporters here.

On the campaign trail along with Provincial Vice President Anil Dhar, former MLC B L Bhat and other migrant leaders, Yogi visited biggest township of KP displaced people in Jagti belt in outskirts of Jammu city and sought votes for Abdullah. They also criticised the PDP-BJP government for “neglecting” the displaced people, as a result of which their problems continue to accumulate. He particularly made a reference of the dilapidated condition of tenements in Jagati and suburbs of the Jammu city, alleging the government was unmoved as far as their renovation was concerned.

Also Watch:

“National Conference has all along worked for the welfare of displaced people and initiated several measures to make their life comfortable in and outside camps in Jammu and elsewhere in the State,” Dhar said while interacting with the people. Former MLC Bhat criticised the “lackadaisical attitude” of the coalition government in carrying forward the recruitment drive under the Prime Minister’s package. He said the educated youth were losing their patience, as some of them were turning over-aged. The NC leaders also sought vote and support for G A Mir from Annantnag parliamentary constituency. The byelections to Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies are to be held on April 9 and April 12, respectively.