NC president Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to Pakistan and this won’t change

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah today said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to Pakistan and this won’t change. Abdullah also termed as “wrong,” the talk of an independent Kashmir as the Valley is landlocked and surrounded by three nuclear powers — China, Pakistan and India. “I tell them in plain terms — not only the people of India, but also to the world — that the part (of J&K) which is with Pakistan (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won’t change. Let them fight how many wars they want to. This won’t change,” Abdullah said.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also said that the idea of an independent Kashmir was not based on “reality.” Abdullah further said that,”We should understand that there has been a decision (of accession), but India didn’t treat us well. India betrayed us,” as per PTI. “Internal autonomy is our right. They (Centre) should restore it. Only then the peace will return (to the Valley),” he added.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of a function at the party headquarters, Abdullah said, “I am saying that there is nothing like the issue of freedom (independent Kashmir) here. We are landlocked. On one side we have China, Pakistan on the other side and India on the third side.” “All three of them have atom bombs. We have nothing except Allah’s name,” he added.

The former J&K chief minister said those (separatist) who are talking about Azadi, are talking wrong. Asked whether the visit of the Centre’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sahrma to the state was successful, Abdullah said only Sharma could say anything about it.