Naxals attack Masudan railway station in Bihar, abduct assistant station master, government staff

As per TV reports, a group of Naxals, have burnt down the communication room of the station and have also abducted five railways employees.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2017 9:17 AM
Naxals torch station property, abduct government employees
Naxals reportedly attacked the Masudan Railway station in Bihar late Tuesday night. As per TV reports, a group of Naxals, have burnt down the communication room of the station and torched other station property. As per ANI tweet, Assistant Station Master and one other railway staff have been abducted by the Naxals. No official statement has come as yet.

The visuals of the horrific incident show completely charred station office turning the walls black. As per reports, the incident took place at about 11 PM at the Masudan Railway station in Jamalpur district.

In the latest update on the incident, the abducted Assistant Station Master of Masudan Railway Station called up Maldah DRM saying Naxals have threatened to kill them if trains continue plying on Masudan track. An alert has also been issued for the passengers.

Citing the chances of a Naxal attack, the passengers are requested to take other alternatives as a precautionary measure. Amidst the apprehensions of a Naxal attack, the passengers are requested to take other alternatives as a precautionary measure.

(More details are awaited)

