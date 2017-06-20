Naxals kill ex-sarpanch after branding him as police informer

As per preliminary information, some armed naxals stormed into the victim’s house in Cholnar, around 450 kms from here, and slit his throat while he was asleep, killing him on the spot, the SP said. (Reuters)

A former sarpanch was killed, allegedly by naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district after they suspected him to be a police informer, police said today. Chhannuram Mandavi (55), the ex-Sarpanch of his native Cholnar village, was attacked with sharp edged weapons at his house under Kirandul police station limits late last night, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap told PTI. As per preliminary information, some armed naxals stormed into the victim’s house in Cholnar, around 450 kms from here, and slit his throat while he was asleep, killing him on the spot, the SP said.

Soon after getting information, a police team was rushed to the spot and his body was brought for postmortem, he said. Some Maoists pamphlets were recovered from the spot in which Mandavi was branded as a police informer, the SP said adding that a search has been launched in the forests to nab the assailants.

The SP also said that Mandavi was earlier arrested and jailed in connection with the naxal attack on the house of Congress leader Avdhesh Gautam in Nakulnar village of Dantewada in 2010. Gautam’s family member and one of his employees were killed in the incident. However, Mandavi was later released, he added.