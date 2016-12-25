Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz thanks PM Narendra Modi for birthday wishes to father

“Thank u for your kind prayers. Shared yr tweet with my father who deeply appreciates the gesture & conveys his best,” Maryam tweeted.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of her father for extending birthday blessings. “Thank u for your kind prayers. Shared yr tweet with my father who deeply appreciates the gesture & conveys his best,” Maryam tweeted.

Earlier, PM Modi had wished Nawaz Sharif on his 68 birthday. “Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi had Tweeted.

Sharif was born on 25 December 1949. He is the 18th Prime Minister of Pakistan in office since June 2013.