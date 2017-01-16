Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife justifies why Bharatiya Janata Party is a ‘kalyug ki maa’

Navjot Singh Sidhu terms the BJP as a mother of modern era because the party has kept its goon children close and has sacked the honest ones, said Navjot Kaur Sidhu. (Source: ANI)

A day after joining the Congress party with Vice President Rahul Gandhi sealing it officially by wrapping a party muffler around his shoulder, Navjoot Singh Sidhu’s wife Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu has said that, “Vo (Navjot Singh)BJP ko kalyug ki maa bana rahe hain kyuki BJP ne apne gundey bachon ko kareeb rakha or imandaar ko bahar nikala” (Navjot Singh Sidhu terms the BJP as a mother of modern era because the party has kept its goon children close and has sacked the honest ones).

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was a member of BJP till now, addressed the press earlier today and said that this was a ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of sorts for him. He also assertively said that he was a ‘born Congressman’ as his dad was, who fought in India’s freedom struggle. While speaking in the presence of senior Congress leaders including Ajay Maken, Sidhu also targetted the Badal family and even invoked Ramayana to put the opposition down.

The cricketer-turned-politician left the BJP in September 2014. Further talking to media he also said, “BJP ne alliance ko chuna, Sidhu ne Punjab ko chuna.” (BJP chose alliance and I chose Punjab). He also quoted what Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said in 2015, when he left Aam Aadmi Party in 2015. Kejriwal had said that Sidhu never demanded a bigger role in Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi Elections. He told media, “Jahaan say party kahegi vahaan say chunav ladoonga.”(I will fight elections from the area that party will decide.)