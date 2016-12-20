Rahul Gandhi SOS to Navjot Singh Sidhu after Congress thrashed by BJP in Chandigarh polls?

Earlier, the former cricketer, who left BJP over two months back, had met Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh in the Chandigarh. (PTI)

Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, fueling speculations about him getting a bigger role in upcoming elections.The meeting comes on a day when Congress suffered a major defeat in Chandigarh civic polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance won 21 out of the 26 wards in the Municipal elections. BJP secured 21 wards, while the Congress managed only 4, while Independent candidates could manage to win only one ward. Among the prominent figures who won the elections were BJP Mayor Arun Sood and Congress leader Devinder Singh Babla.

Earlier, the former cricketer, who left BJP over two months back, had met Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh in the Chandigarh. Later, Amarinder confirming the meeting, told media that Sidhu was inclined to support the Congress and would soon make an announcement regarding his plan.

“I can tell you that I have met him. I hope very soon he will be making his announcement. I found him in a very positive frame of mind. I hope it will be a positive decision,” Amarinder said. Amarinder had said that he does not think that Sidhu is interested in contesting Amritsar Lok Sabha by elections and is likely to campaign for the party.

Sidhu’s entry into Congress has been speculated for a long time now. His wife Navjot Kaur joined the party recently, giving ample indications that he would also come on board.

Sidhu was earlier in talks with AAP but it did not materialise leading to a split in his recently formed outfit Awaaz-E-Punjab.