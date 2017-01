Navjyot Singh Sidhu now in Congress (IE)

Former BJP lawmaker, Navjot Singh Sidhu is now a member of Congress, Punjab Congress President Capt Amarinder Singh announced on Sunday. Sidhu met Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, according to report in ANI. Amarinder Singh has put his wish forward that he would like Sidhu to contest elections against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal from Amritsar East constituency for the Punjab Assembly polls scheduled on February 4, said reports.