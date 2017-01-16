Navjot Singh Sidhu is like a ‘human bomb’; he even changes his mother every 2 days: Sukhbir Badal

He said that, Sidhu is like a ‘human bomb’, and he was sure of the fact that the former BJP man will leave Congress within half a month.(ANI)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President and Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab,Sukhbir Singh Badal today made remarks regarding the newly joined Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu. He said that, Sidhu is like a ‘human bomb’, and he was sure of the fact that the former BJP man will leave Congress within half a month. Adding to his remarks he said that Sidhu was that kind of a person who keeps on changing his mother at virtually on a daily basis. This remark came in reference to Sidhu’s ‘mother party’ comment.

Moving on to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal he said that his only motive was to takeover Punjab as the CM and oppose whatever the Prime Minister does.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has joined hands with Congress after many negotiations ahead of the Elections in Punjab. Navjot Singh Sidhu had left BJP in September and claimed his joining Congress as ‘ghar wapasi’. He also said that he was born a Congressman and this was his coming back to roots.

You may also like to watch:

In his press conference in Congress Headquarters Sidhu remarked on his relation with Captain Amrinder and said, that if two countries could resolve problem across the table so can two individuals. In his conference he also referred to Sukhbir Badal and family and said,’ Bhaag baaba Badal bhaag, kursi khaali kar (run, Badal, run, empty your seat)’.

He held himself from answering anything regarding his view on Narendra Modi as a prime Minister. He further added, he would fight election from where his party asks him to. He referred to the drug problem in Punjab amongest the youth.

In other instances to Sukhbir Badal had pointed finger at Kejriwal saying he wanted to take Punjab’s water to Delhi, hence wanted to be the CM of Punjab.