Navjot Singh Sidhu improves record with scribes, but jokes trump real issues

Navjot Singh Sidhu is not able to come out of his comedy show avatar. But his interaction with journalists has definitely improved since he took over as a minister in the Punjab government. However, he has an innate tendency to reduce all questions to jokes, goes on a monologue and does not entertain any questions. Even so, this is a sea change from his earlier stance when he virtually refused any kind of dealings with the press during the time he was deciding whether to join the AAP or the Congress after exiting the BJP. Now he has asked his PR team to organise a press conference wherever he goes. Earlier, when Cabinet minister Sidhu was juggling between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, he would not attend phone calls or revert to messages. Now, he does press conferences but jokes top the agenda. For example, in Ludhiana, at a press conference, Sidhu faced many serious questions but he ended up making jokes effortlessly even as the queries went unanswered.

Whether this has anything to do with his continuous appearances on the Kapil Sharma Show, which he has reiterated that he will not leave, is not clear. Sidhu has been mostly associated with comedy shows like Laughter Challenge and the Kapil Sharma Show after his retirement from Cricket where he is sometimes seen as a commentator in a match. His jokes are not always appreciated, some of them have caused him serious problems. There have been complaints registered on his utterances in the Kapil Sharma show, where the complainant from the audience said that Sidhu cracked “vulgar, double-meanings and obscene dialogues” in a certain episode.