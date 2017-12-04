Navjot Singh Sidhu hails Rahul Gandhi elevation, invokes sheep and lions simile

Navjot Singh. (ANI)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his candidature for the post of the Congress president, ending speculation over when he will take complete charge of the Grand Old Party. Following the filing of nomination, party leaders came out in support of the Congress VP. Party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu used an interesting simile to praise Gandhi. “100 bhedon ke aage ek sher lagao toh bheden sher ho jaati hain,100 sheron ke aage ek bhed laga do toh sher dher ho jaate hain. Yahan sher nahi babbar sher hai,” he said. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also praised Gandhi and said that he believes the Congress VP will carry forward great traditions of teh party. “Rahul Gandhi is a darling of the Congress and he will carry forward the great traditions of the party,” he said.

However, not everyone is in support of Rahul Gandhi. Maharastra Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that his sources told him that there is talk amongst the party members that a dummy candidate will throw the hat into the fray so that it looks like an election. But he said now they cannot fool the public with these tricks. “Mere sources mujhe bata rahe hain ki darbariyon mein baat chal rahi hai ki ek dummy candidate utara jaye taake ye election lage, lekin ab logon ki aankhon mein dhool nahi jhonk sakte,” he said.

Notably, the 47-year-old Gandhi scion is likely to emerge as the lone candidate in the fray and decks have been cleared for his election as the Congress president, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi, who has held the post 19 years in a row. No one else has filed papers till Sunday, according to Mullapally Ramachandran, the chairman of the party’s Central Election Authority. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are among the proposers for the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for the party chief’s post. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 11, and the poll, if necessary, will be held on December 16 and the counting will take place on December 19.