Navjot Singh Sidhu goes soft on BJP and Narendra Modi, blasts Akalis

Ajay Maken welcomes Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Congress Headquarters in Delhi. Source: ANI

Punjab elections: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi welcomed former cricketer turned politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu into his party on Sunday and senior leader Ajay Maken welcomed him officially at the Congress HQ in Delhi on Monday, where Sidhu addressed media in his first press conference after being appointed as a Congress leader. He is likely to contest from the Amritsar East Assembly seat in the upcoming assembly elections. During the conference, Sidhu dodged all the questions that were related to BJP and refused to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead, Sidhu directly targeted the current Chief Minister of Punjab, Prakash Singh Badal by saying, “Bhaag baaba Badal Bhaag, kursi khaali kar, Punjab ki janta aati hai”, in addition to which he said that Akali Dal was a pious movement which has now been reduced to nothing but a dynasty and that he joined Congress for the redemption of Punjab.

Sidhu during his press conference-

Log kehte hain Sidhu party ko Maa kehta tha. Lekin Maa to Kaikayi bhi thi. Sabko pata hai Manthara kaun hai Punjab mein: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Bhaag baaba Badal bhaag, kursi khaali kar, Punjab ki janta aati hai: Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/FLweKXmxcV

Akali Dal ek pavitra jamaat tha, ab ek Jaaydaad ban gaya hai: Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/yyrP8SCRXz — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

If two nations can resolve issues sitting across table then why can't two individuals: Navjot Singh Sidhu on relation with Capt Amarinder — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

"Unhone alliance ko chuna, maine Punjab ko chuna" Sidhu refrains from answering question on his views on Mr Modi as PM pic.twitter.com/jHhVZMQUnK — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Jahaan say party kahegi vahaan say chunav ladoonga: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress pic.twitter.com/Fgj5Ue0U3B — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

#WATCH: Na kamaani na pahiya, gaadi jote mera Sukhbir(Badal) bhaiya, says Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/F4Ob6DTYLA — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Indian National Congress party in the presence of party vice-president, Rahul Gandhi on 15th January, 2017, just 15 days before the Punjab Assembly elections.