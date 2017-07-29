Navin Shah, promoter of Navneet Publications kidnapped, murdered; two arrested so far

Shah was abducted on July 25 and according to Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), he was murdered within an hour of his abduction in a scuffle.(IE)

Navin Shah, a promoter of well-known publishing house Navneet Publication went missing three days ago. On Friday his dead body was found at Malpur village in Aravalli district. Shah was abducted on July 25 and according to Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), he was murdered within an hour of his abduction in a scuffle. Two arrests have been made so far which includes a sacked publication employee Jignesh Bhavsar.

According to investigators, Navin Shah was abducted from Vaishno Devi Circle under Adalaj police area of Gandhinagar district. A missing complaint from Shah’s family got the DCB involved in the case. According to an Indian Express report, the plot to abduct Shah was hatched by Bhavsar who is a resident of Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad and Shailesh Patel from Prantij in Sabarkantha. J K Bhatt, Joint commissioner of police said that Bhavsar was sacked by Navin Shah about four years ago and was seeking revenge from his employer. While Bhavsar sought revenge, the others only wanted to extract money. Bhatt added, ” They had thought to demand Rs 5 crore initially, and settle for Rs 2-3 crore.”

According to the plan, one Sunil Sharma called Shah on July 24 and claimed to pass information about a secret union of workers at his publication and summoned him at Vaishno Devi the next day. After reaching on the spot in his car, Shah was taken in another vehicle were some of the accused were already seated. According to the police official, when Shah had not arrived for two hours, the driver who was waiting for him in Vaishno Devi Circle informed his family. According to Bhatt, ”Shah sensed that he had been kidnapped and therefore he protested. This led to a scuffle in which the accused strangulated him. His body was thrown in Malpur village in Aravalli district which was recovered on Thursday.”

J K Bhatt said more than 150 employees work for his publication and a promised information of a probable union worker compelled him to believe the phone call and meet his ‘abductors’. Ramesh Patel who is an alleged member of Shailesh Patel’s gang has been arrested for further questioning.