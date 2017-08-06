Naval officer claimed he planted bomb in Air India flight, here is what happened next

The naval officer was on board on a Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur flight, however, later his claims were found untrue in the inquiry. (PTI)

An Indian Navy officer on Sunday sent chill down the spines of Air India authorities when he claimed that he has planted a bomb in the plane, news agency ANI reported. The naval officer was on board on a Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur flight, however, later his claims were found untrue in the inquiry. ANI reports that the officer had booked ticket for Jaipur but insisted to be de-boarded at Jodhpur, he threatened when the crew stopped him from disembarking.

A similar bomb hoax created a ruckus last month in Australia. A note, was discovered in the bathroom of the 68-seater turboprop, Virgin VA1174 flight, said there was a bomb on the aircraft, Xinhua news agency reported. However, later the story was found to be untrue as there was no sign of any explosive on board and police termed the incident as “prank”.

Another bomb scare was reported from Amritsar airport last year when a suspicious baggage was found in SpiceJet plane arriving from Dubai and forced all operations to be stopped. As per an IANS report, the flight was later taken to a remote location from the runway, after de-boarding all the passengers at the Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport. Police said that they got information about the bag was from an anonymous caller from Dubai, IANS reported.

In March last year, two flights were grounded at the Indira Gandhi International ( IGI) airport due to a bomb scare. The Kathmandu-bound Nepal Airlines flight and a Bhubaneswar-bound Air India flight were grounded till security clearance is obtained, an ANI report said.