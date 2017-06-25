Naushera ceasefire violation: Army retaliating to Pakistan firing along LoC

(Representational Image Source: PTI)

Just one day after the ceasefire violation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan Army once again did the same in the Naushera sector of the state, reported news agency ANI. The agency posted a video on its Twitter handle which showed some dramatic visuals and the sound of gun fires can also be heard. As per the agency, the ceasefire violation by Pakistan happened in J&K’s Naushera sector along the Line of Control, from 6:30 am. The Indian Army is retaliating to the firing strongly.

Yesterday, the Pakistani forces had violated ceasefire by firing from automatic weapons and shelling mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. ANI had quoted a Defence spokesman saying that the Pakistan Army had initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 1130 hours on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector.

#WATCH Ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in J&K’s Naushera sector along the Line of Control, from 6:30 am. Indian Army retaliating. pic.twitter.com/b5JOeYOnrr — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

The incident took place only two days after the Pakistan special forces had sneaked across the Line of Control into the Poonch sector under heavy fire-cover and had killed two jawans while losing one of their men. The Indian troops retaliated to the fire strongly and the firing stopped at 1410 hours. Earlier on Thursday, in the third such attack this year, a team of Pakistani special forces sneaked 600 metres across the LoC into the Poonch Sector and killed two Indian jawans and lost one Border Action Team (BAT) member in retaliatory action.

In the firefight, two Indian soldiers – 34-year-old Naik Jadhav Sandip of Aurangabad and 24-year-old Sepoy Mane Savan Balku of Kolhapur – were martyred. Meanwhile, another encounter is going on between the security forces and terrorists in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk. These terrorists have reportedly holed up the Delhi Public School building.