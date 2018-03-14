Nations turning to India for digital infrastructure knowhow, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government has been offering technology and training expertise to various developing and least developed countries under bilateral and multilateral capacity building programmes, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Nations like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have approached India for sharing of knowledge and expertise on digital infrastructure including digital identity and digital locker system, Parliament was informed today. The government has been offering technology and training expertise to various developing and least developed countries under bilateral and multilateral capacity building programmes, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. “Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Morocco, Mauritius have approached India for sharing of knowledge and knowhow of the digital infrastructures like digital identity and digital locker system,” the minister added.

The government, over the last three years, has set up centres of excellence for software training, demonstrating India’s prowess in IT and IT-enabled services in Tanzania, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Morocco, Peru, Ecuador and Costa Rica, among others. Telemedicine networks in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, digital library infrastructure in Bhutan, and e-office suite for Sri Lanka have been deployed, he noted.

“The government has also provided High Performance Computing facilities to a number of countries for education and training,” Prasad said. He added that IT professionals from 161 countries have also been trained in advanced Information and Communication technologies under the programmes of ‘Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation’ and ‘India Africa Forum Summit’.