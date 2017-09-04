National resolve led to freedom, not agitation by a party, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Image: Reuters)

The freedom of the country was not the result of an agitation by any particular party but an outcome of national resolve, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today. A new India can also be realised if the whole nation so resolves, he said. “The country’s freedom was not an outcome of agitation by any particular party but the result of a national resolve for it. If the country stands with a firm resolve, a new India can become a reality by 2022,” Singh said after inaugurating a picture exhibition ‘Naya Bharat hum karke rahengy’ here. If we all resolve for ‘Swachh Bharat’, an India, which is free of poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism and casteism, we can achieve it, he said. He added that it is essential that the country remains dedicated to its values on the basis of which casteism and communalism free India can be achieved.

Singh said that Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan of ‘karo ya maro’ (do or die) and made people believe in it. The Quit India resolution of 1942 was so strong that the country attained freedom five years later in 1947, he said. Praising the prime minister, he said that while Mahatma Gandhi that initiated the ‘swachchta andolan’, Narendra Modi had taken it further.

The Union home minister said that there had not been a single riot in the over three years of Modi government nor had there been any charge of corruption against any minister. “It is also because of the resolve of the Modi government that benami property worth Rs 800 crores has been seized and over two lakh fake companies have been closed,” he added.