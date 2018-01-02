National Register of Citizens in Assam: 1.29 crore applicants names missing in first draft, people throng centres

National Register of Citizens in Assam: The first draft of the much awaited National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam has listed 19 million people out of the 32.9 million applicants as legal Indian citizens in a massive exercise aimed at identifying illegal immigrants in the state that borders Bangladesh. People flocked to seva kendras across Assam in large numbers since morning today to check whether they figured in the list containing the names of those who were recognised as citizens of India in the Supreme Court-monitored exercise, hours after the document was released at midnight. It has been learnt that 1.29 crore applicants did not find their names in the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) released at midnight Sunday in Assam

A top official said there is no need for anyone to panic and that other names are in various stages of verification. “There is no need for anyone to panic. Other names are in various stages of verification and as soon as the verification is done, we will come out with another draft … Substantial progress has been made, but still lots of work need to be done,” Registrar General of India Sailesh said, releasing the first draft of 19 million names out of the total 32.9 million applicants.

“Names of all 10 of my family members are there in the draft NRC. I checked them on the computer as well as in the printed copy,” smiled Kolong Konwar of Silchang, a village inhabited by Tiwa tribals. Probin Sarma, the Local Registrar of Citizen Registration (LRCR) for NRC Sewa Kendra No. 1647, where Konwar is now registered, said only 53 per cent of those who applied at the centre had found place in the draft NRC, and that most of them were tribals. “Of the 9,002 names in the 2,776 applications we received, as many as 4,771 found place in the first draft, 80 per cent of them tribals. We now have 4,231 names pending, most of which require detailed verification of family linkages and certificates issued by gaon panchayat secretaries,” Sarma said.

Releasing the first draft Sunday night, Registrar General of India Sailesh called the exercise “unprecedented”, and said, “There is no need for anyone to panic. Other names are in various stages of verification and, as soon as the verification is done, we will come out with another draft.” He added that the remaining names were being verified in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

While 3.29 crore people had submitted application for inclusion in the NRC, cases of 76 lakh were not taken up for the first draft. Of these 76 lakh, in the case of about 47 lakh, there were doubts about family linkages, while the remaining 29 lakh had submitted gaon panchayat certificates that require minute scrutiny.