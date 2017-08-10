National level wrestler Vishal Verma dies of electrocution at flooded stadium in Ranchi

Vishal was spotted lying unconscious by locals and was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. (Image: ANI)

A shocking incident took away life of a 22-year-old national level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma on Tuesday when he was electrocuted by a live wire hanging loose in the washroom of Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi. According to Indian Express, Vishal was spotted lying unconscious by locals and was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. He was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors of the Sardar Hospital. The national-level wrestler was reportedly going to visit the Jharkhand State Wrestling Association (JSWA) which has its office in the stadium building. Times of India reported that the building was flooded due to heavy rainfall in the area.

The JSWA chief Bhola Singh has condemned the incident and announced an interim relief of Rs 1 lakh to Vishal’s family. As Vishal was the only bread earner of his family, the association has also announced to give a monthly compensation of Rs 10,000 to the family.

“It is extremely unfortunate. I don’t know why he went to the office which is sunk in deep waters. The situation of the stadium is pathetic and the building is in ruins. We have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation from the government for the kin of Kumar,” Indian Express quoted Singh as saying.

During the initial investigation into the incident, the Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam has claimed that there was no fault in the power connection installed in the stadium building. However, the officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station has said that faulty wiring of the water pump seemed to be the main cause of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that death was due to electrocution. Vishal was using a water pump to clear out the water when the incident took place. Faulty wiring seems to be the main cause of this incident,” IE quoted the police official as saying. Vishal was the lone bread earner in his family which has six members with three unmarried sisters.