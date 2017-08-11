National level wrestler Vishal Verma died due to callous neglect, says Report

National level wrestler Vishal Verma. (Photo: IE)

National level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma on Tuesday lost his life in a shocking incident. The 22-year-old, who had represented Jharkhand at various national meets was known to be disciplined and reliable due to which the officials of the Jharkhand State Wrestling Association (JSWA) office, handed over its keys to him. The building of the office was in a dilapidated condition and is located in Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Stadium. On the day of his death, Vishal Verma went to the JSWA office to check as it was flooded after heavy rainfall over the last fortnight. While trying to pump out the water, he was electrocuted and was declared dead at the hospital.

In the past, the building was declared ‘condemned’ and ‘dangerous’ and its electricity connection was illegal, according to officials as quoted by Indian Express. Shyam Nandan Mandal, the officer-in-charge of the case said, “In the process of pumping out the water, Vishal was electrocuted at around 1 pm. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital by fellow wrestlers who live on the first floor of the building. He was declared dead on arrival. The hospital authorities informed us, and we registered a case of unnatural death. We will proceed further after a post-mortem report. Investigations have revealed that the electricity connection to the office was illegal.”

Honorary secretary of JSWA, Bhola Nath Singh while talking about the incident said, “We often gave him (Vishal Verma) the keys to the office as he was disciplined and also lived nearby. I had not visited the office for the last 45 days because the condition becomes very bad during monsoon.” He added, “The entire field has been dug up for a new project and there is no provision for drainage. As a result, the office was flooded. Vishal met me on Tuesday morning… I don’t know what exactly led to the incident. We have contributed Rs 1 lakh to the family and will continue to help them.”

Bhola Nath Singh in his statement claimed that the office had been provided to the JSWA by the then district sports officer in 1998, while the same is not available on record. They were later used to shift to the Birsa Munda Stadium in 2007, but the process was later delayed. Singh added, “In the meantime, we were given a grant by the government to open an office. We opened it in Jaipal Singh stadium, as we were already using that space,” he further said that he was not aware of any notice regarding power connection.