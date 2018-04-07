National level Karate champion beats cop for sexually harassing her

Neha got infuriated and she hit him in self-defence before asking the driver to take them to a women police station (Representational image, PTI)

Subsequent to being thrashed and beaten up for alleged sexual harassment by Neha, a national level karate champion; a traffic police constable was arrested and suspended on April 5 (Thursday) in Rohtak. Neha on her way home boarded an auto-rickshaw after her karate class when the constable identified as Yaseen took the same autorickshaw and started harassing her. The victim, Neha in her complaint said that the traffic cop asked her for her phone number. The cop perpetually kept nagging her, but Neha did not pay any heed.

Being pissed off at the constable for touching her, Neha got infuriated and she hit him in self-defence before asking the driver to take them to a women police station, she alleged.

Then, Neha with the help of auto-rickshaw driver rushed to the nearest women’s police station with the accused. Neha was advised by the Station House Officer, Sunita Devi to drop charges against the cop and instead, she was offered to humiliate the cop for harassing her.

But after the incident was brought to the notice of Rohtak’s police superintendent Pankaj Nair, an FIR was immediately lodged and the woman police officer was transferred.

A case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the constable, Yaseen, for harassing the woman in the auto-rickshaw. He was arrested and placed under suspension,” senior police officer Ramesh Kumar said.