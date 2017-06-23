National Institute of Open Schooling launches certificate course in yoga

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has launched a certificate course in yoga to create job opportunities for becoming yoga teachers. (Representative Image: Reuters)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has launched a certificate course in yoga to create job opportunities for becoming yoga teachers.

The course is open to Indian and foreign nationals. The yoga course was launched by Union Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha in Patna on International Yoga Day on Wednesday last. NIOS is an autonomous institution under Union HRD ministry. Regional Director of NIOS Sanjay Kumar Sinha told PTI today that the course has been launched to expand Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts which helped yoga gain popularity across the world.

Those acquiring certificate in yoga course can get jobs as yoga teacher or equivalent in the yoga institutions, yoga centre, health clubs, naturopathy hospitals and schools and colleges, Sinha said. A candidate applying for the course should be a class 12 pass-out or equivalent from any recognised board of school education/university. He said the minimum contact hours of the course if 240 hours.The course will be offered in two modules–one month residential course and six months course in workshop mode, Sinha said. Giving details of the scheme of study, the NIOS regional director said while theory would constitue 30 per cent, practicals would cover 50 per cent and the rest would be learner’s portfolio.