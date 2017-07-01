National Herald relaunch: If we do not speak up, our silence would be taken as consent, says Sonia Gandhi

Apart from Sonia Gandhi various other Congress leaders including President Pranab Mukherjee were there at the event. (Image: Twitter)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday attended the National Herald re-launch event organised at the Jawahar Bhawan in the national capital today. Speaking at the event, Sonia Gandhi said, “While today we find ourselves increasingly divided on the basis of caste and class, religion and region. National Herald is testimony to those great leaders who rose beyond individual ambitions to project and protect very soul of this land.” If we do not speak up, our silence would be taken as consent, she added.

“Unity, peace and justice, not division and conflict where the lights that guided them in thought as well as in action,” the Congress chief added. Apart from Sonia Gandhi various other Congress leaders including President Pranab Mukherjee were there at the event. Speaking at the occasion he said, “When mob lynching becomes so high and uncontrollable, we have to pause and reflect, are we vigilant enough.”

You might also want to see this:

“I am not talking of vigilantism, I am talking of are we vigilant enough, proactively to save the basic tenets of our country,” Mukherjee added. Earlier in the day, the Patiala House Court in Delhi said that it will continue the proceedings in the National Herald case involving Congress Party frontrunners including Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, among others.

The National Herald newspaper gained limelight after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy filed a case in 2012 against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress treasurer Motilal Vora, leader Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda. Swamy’s in his application accused that the Congress granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. Swamy alleged that Congress did bungling in the loan and it was not repaid.