National Herald case: Why court rejected Subramanian Swamy’s plea, gave reprieve to Rahul and Sonia?

Subramanian Swamy today said he will appeal to the Supreme Court on Patiala House Court’s order.

The Patiala House Court in Delhi today dismissed a plea by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy seeking more accounts documents from the Congress and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in the National Herald case. This came as a big relief for Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders. Swamy had sought these documents to prove that Gandhis had illegally taken control of AJL, parent company of National Herald paper. However, Gandhi’s’ lawyer today told the court that Swamy had made no reference to any loan borrowed from the Congress. He also said that extra documents were not necessary for the case.

Gandhi’s counsel claimed that Swamy had not made Congress an accused in the case. However, Swamy refuted the Congress’ claim, saying the court had already summoned Congress leaders. The court apparently found the Congress explanation more convincing and dismissed Swamy’s plea for more Congress accounts documents. However, the case is not over yet.

Responding to the court’s order today, Swamy told ANI: “Will appeal to the Supreme Court on Patiala House Court’s order. National Herald took lots of benefits from the government.” In an tweet, Swamy said, “It is a perverse order and I shall appeal.”

It is a perverse Order and I shall appeal — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 26, 2016

After hearing Swamy’s plea, Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen, however, gave the BJP MP the last opportunity to submit the list of complainant witnesses in the case in which he has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which AJL owed to the Congress. The court has set February 10 for pre-charge proceedings in the case.

Other leaders accused in the case by Swamy are Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda. All of them have trashed allegations levelled against them.

Early this year, the trial court’s orders on January 11 and March 11 had sought documents from Ministries of Finance and Urban Development, Department of Corporate Affairs and Income Tax Department and 2010-11 balance sheet of the Congress in connection with the case. The documents were submitted by the INC and AJL on April 8. However, on July 12, the Delhi High Court dismissed both orders of the trial court. The HC said that the orders were passed casually and without application of mind.

Swamy then filed another application before the trial court seeking certain documents. But the Congress leaders and AJL sought the return of documents including its balance sheet, which had been submitted to the court. Swamy had sought documents relating to a loan given by the Congress to the AJL, the holding firm of the National Herald, saying they were necessary for the purpose of trial.

During the December 9 hearing, Congress’ lawyers told the court that Swamy was seeking a “fishing and roving enquiry” in the case by seeking documents from the party and the AJL as he wanted to make out a “new case” against them.

Swamy, however, had termed the allegation as baseless. On June 26, 2014, the court had summoned Sonia, Rahul, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as accused in the case besides YI. On December 19, 2015, the court had granted bail to Sonia,

Rahul, Vora, Fernandes and Dubey in connection with the case. Pitroda got bail on February 20when he had appeared in the court.

Congress leaders’ Sonia, Rahul, Vora (AICC Treasurer), Fernandes (AICC General Secretary), Dubey and Pitroda were called to court for their alleged offences under section 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) read with section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the India Penal Code.