National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi get court reprieve, not to submit account documents

Subramanian Swamy in his petition alleged that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi got hold of Associated Journals through “dishonest means”. (Reuters)

In a reprieve to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, a Delhi court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking more documents from the Congress party in National Herald case. The plea, filed by BJP MP Subhramanian Swamy, had sought the information on accounts books of the company, arguing that it involved a loan transaction of Rs 90 crores. The Congress, in its argument, had said that its party’s right to provide loans to any newspaper, which is published in national interest.

Swamy, in his petition had accused Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore. The petition had also accused Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda in the in conspiring with Gandhis. The accused however denied allegations leveled against them.

Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen rejected Swamy’s application while giving him the last opportunity to submit the list of complainant witnesses in the case in which he has accused the Gandhis and others. A Delhi court had issued notices to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and five others after Swamy made an application seeking the presentation of certain documents from Associated Journals Pvt. Ltd (AJL) and Indian National Congress (INC) in connection with the National Herald case.

