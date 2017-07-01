National Herald case: Delhi Court seeks reply from Sonia, Rahul Gandhi and others, next hearing on July 22

National Herald case: The case was highlighted when senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a case in 2012 against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others to cheat in a land deal. (Reuters)

Delhi’s Patiala House Court has decided next date of hearing in the National Herald case involving Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party vice president Rahul Gandhi, among others. The court on Saturday posted the matter for further hearing on July 22, as reported by ANI. The case was highlighted when senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy filed a case in 2012 against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress treasurer Motilal Vora, Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda to cheat in a land deal. In his allegations, Swamy had said that the Congress granted an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper, which was established by the first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. Since then, the case has taken several twists and turns.

Earlier in May, Swamy withdrew his application which sought to add the name of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and three bureaucrats as witnesses in the National Herald Case. He had asked the court to summon 11 witnesses related to the aforementioned case. On which the court assured Swamy to hear him on July 1 (Saturday) once he files a consolidated copy of documents and the witnesses. On the pre-decided day, the court sought replies from Sonia, Rahul and others on Swamy’s plea seeking certain documents from AJL and Congress, the report added.

The case was even highlighted in March this year when Gandhis opposed Swamy’s plea seeking summoning of witnesses whose names he had filed earlier. In their reaction over the issue, the Gandhis said that Swamy’s plea was “in the nature of a fishing and roving enquiry which is not permissible in law”. In February, Swamy had filed the list of witnesses before the court which had on December 26 last year given him the last opportunity to submit the list, according to a PTI report. The list submitted by Swamy has names of eleven persons including All India Congress Committees General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi, several officials of AJL and government officials, the report added.