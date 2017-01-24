National Girl Child Day: PM Narendra Modi salutes ‘daughters’, says imperative to reject discrimination against girl child

The National Girl Child Day function honours all those brave and talented daughters of the country who have achieved exemplary goals during last year. (Source: Reuters)

January 24 is National Girl Child Day and it is being celebrated today at a special function in the capital city. The function honours all those brave and talented daughters of the country who have achieved exemplary goals during last year. Expressing his gratitude to the ‘daughters of India’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, “National Girl Child Day is a day to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the girl child, whose excellence in many fields makes us proud.” Considering that girls in India are discriminated against vis a vis boys, PM Modi added, “It is imperative to reject discrimination against the girl child and ensure equal opportunities for the girl child.”

Egging the entire nation onwards in this task, PM Modi said, “Let us reaffirm our commitment to challenging stereotypes based on gender & promote gender sensitisation as well as gender equality.”

The special function that will be held today will be addressed by Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi and Minister of State Krishna Raj and will later award those Indian daughters who have presented commendable performances at the Olympics and Paralympics besides historic induction of the first batch of female fighter pilots into the Indian Air Force (IAF). The event is expected to witness the presence of Women Secretaries in the Government of India, Avani Chaturvedi (Women Fighter Pilot), Arunima Sinha (First women amputee to climb Mount Everest), Deepa Malik (Silver medalist at Rio Paralympics 2016) and Shanno (Editor, Badhte Kadam).

The special highlight of the function will be the release of National Plan of Action for Children 2016. Ten districts under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme for their worthy efforts will also be facilitated. The National Girl Child Day has been celebrated by the government since 2008 on January 24 every year with a sole purpose is to raise awareness and consciousness of the society with regard to every girl child.