National Federation for New States backs Gorkhaland demand, calls for creation of Vidarbha, Bundelkhand

NFNS President Shrihari Aney urged the central government to take the movement for separate statehood seriously and find a solution. (PTI)

Extending its support to the ongoing agitation for a separate state of Gorkhaland, the National Federation for New States (NFNS) on Saturday demanded the creation of Vidarbha and Bundelkhand besides other new states. “The problems in Gorkhaland, Vidarbha, Bundelkhand or Bodoland, Tripura land and Purvanchal have only one solution. And that is the creation of these states. The buck stops at the ruling party’s doorstep,” the NFNS said. NFNS President Shrihari Aney urged the central government to take the movement for separate statehood seriously and find a solution.

He urged the government not to equate the movement with the death of people as had happened during the formation of Telangana where over 2,200 people died in the movement demanding a separate state. He said it was “condemnable” that the government decides to take action only after people have died in the demand for a separate state.

The federation in a statement said the history of creation of new states of Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Mizoram, Nagaland or Telangana has “often been bloody”. Even today, the persistent demands for full statehood by the people of Gorkhaland, Vidharbha, Bundelkhand, Bodoland or Delhi, amongst others, are ignored, the statement added.

Also watch:

Federation’s Working President Raja Bundella said the attack on mother tongue and identity of the Gorkhas is not acceptable. He urged the government to decide its future course of action with regard to formation of new states.The NFNS said the incumbent central government has sufficient numbers to bring a legislation regarding formation of new states. “The demands for statehood cannot be wished away. Nor will they disappear with the illusory promise of development or regional equality,” the federation said in a statement.