National embarassment: Indian flag hoisted upside down during Piyush Goyal’s visit to Abu Dhabi

Following the meeting, a photo posted on Twitter, by the Saudi Press Agency showed the Indian tricolor flag hoisted in the wrong manner. (Twitter/SPA)

In another major embarrassment for the country, days after the Amazon.com row, the Indian National flag was seen hoisted upside down during Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Abu Dhabi. The Union Minister, yesterday, at a round table conference, met his Abu Dhabi counterpart, and also addressed the first India-specific session on international renewable energy.

Addressing the session, Piyush Goyal stated that India is poised for huge growth in solar energy and it won’t stop at the 100GW solar power target to be achieved by 2022. Following the meeting, a photo posted on Twitter, by the Saudi Press Agency showed the Indian tricolor flag hoisted in the wrong manner.

Also Watch:

Days back, in another embarrassment for the country, Indian National flag doormats were listed for sale by Online Shopping giant Amazon.com. However the Amazon took down the products degrading Indian sentiments, after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in strong words, criticized the incident and warned the company of cancelling the Indian visas of its employees.

In a similar instance, in November 2015, after the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, the national flag was seen hoisted upside down during rime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo op with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. However, as the Prime Minister noticed the error, it was rectified right away.