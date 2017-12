National Crisis Management Committee reviewing cyclone situation in high seas and coastal areas post Ockhi

The National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, has reviewed rescue and relief operations being carried out in high seas and coastal areas hit by cyclone Ockhi. (Image: ANI)

The National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, has reviewed rescue and relief operations being carried out in high seas and coastal areas hit by cyclone Ockhi. In a series of meetings, the NCMC took stock of the situation in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep, an official spokesperson said today. The cyclone has ravaged large coastal areas there. The NCMC is monitoring the situation and has provided all necessary help to the affected states and union territory, he said. If necessary, additional help would be provided, the spokesperson said.

Apart from the cabinet secretary, representatives of the ministries of defence, home and earth sciences and the National Disaster Management Authority attended the meetings being held since yesterday. The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala had risen to 19. More than 600 fishermen, stranded at sea off the Kerala coast, had been rescued, official sources said.

Naval ships, helicopters, Coast Guard vessels and Air Force planes are engaged in the rescue and relief operations and efforts are on to trace some 100 missing fishermen. A meteorological department bulletin yesterday said cyclone Ockhi had moved further north-north-westwards at a speed of 12kmph and lay centred at about 440km west-north-west of Amindivi (Lakshadweep), 870km south-south-west of Mumbai and 1,070km south-south-west of Surat.