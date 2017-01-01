National convention of Samajwadi Party to take place today

The supporters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are confident that he would be anointed as the national president or executive national president of Samajwadi Party in the convention. (ANI)

All eyes are set on today’s national convention of Samajwadi Party in Lucknow which party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav had called on an emergency basis two days ago. The supporters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are confident that he would be anointed as the national president or executive national president of Samajwadi Party in the convention.

Youth party leader Arvind Giri has claimed that the convention would discuss proposals for appointment of Akhilesh as the national president, removal of Shivpal Yadav as the party state chief and removal of tainted candidates from the party list. Leaders close to Akhilesh made rounds of the Janeshwar Mishra Park, the venue of emergency convention in the state capital, to check the preparations till late last night where seating arrangement for more than fifty thousand persons has been made.

You may also like to watch this:

In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.