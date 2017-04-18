National Conference youth wing protests against alleged use of force by government

Police try to stop supporters of Kashmir’s main opposition National Conference (NC) party during a protest against what the supporters say was use of force on protesting students, in Srinagar. (Reuters)

The youth wing of the opposition National Conference today took out a protest rally against the alleged use of “unprecedented force” by the government against the people, especially students, in Kashmir. The activists of Jammu and Kashmir Youth National Conference (JKYNC) led by its president Salman Sagar took out a protest rally from party headquarter Nawai-Subah to Press Enclave here.

The activists were wearing black shrouds as a mark of protest and shouted slogans against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The rally culminated at Press Enclave where it dispersed peacefully.

Speaking to reporters, Sagar said the protest was against the “unprecedented force” used by the government against the people, especially against the students of various colleges, yesterday.

He expressed solidarity with the students and claimed that even while Kashmir was burning the government was not waking from its sleep.

“We do not even see any condemnations from them on the viral videos. If this government thinks that nothing is happening, then it is blind, deaf and dumb. We want them to see, hear and say something as the people had given them a mandate. We want the Governor’s Rule to be imposed in the state so that people get respite,” he said.

The youth leader said their protest is symbolic and the organisation wants to warn the government that if it does not stop the alleged oppression on people, the NC will come out on roads.