National Conference leaders target Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani over GST remarks

Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani (PTI)

As PDP-BJP government is trying to build a consensus on the GST in Jammu and Kashmir, opposition National Conference today accused hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani of trying to “bail out” the state government on the “crucial and sensitive” issue. A number of National Conference leaders including party General secretary A M Sagar and A R Rather were reacting to the comments by the Hurriyat hawk on Saturday in which he had accused the opposition party of raising “hue and cry” over GST to regain power in the state.

“Geelani has yet again gone out of his way to distort the history of the state in an effort to bail out the PDP-BJP government this time on the crucial and sensitive issue of GST extension to the state,” the NC leaders said in a joint statement here. Terming Geelani’s statement as “disingenuous and misleading”, the NC leaders said “it did not require any lessons in morality from Geelani in upholding and safeguarding the special status of the state as it was National Conference which was the sole architect of Article 370 and the State s special constitutional status.”