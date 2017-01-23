National Bravery Awards 2016: Prime Minister Narendra Modi give students ‘mantra’ to lead successful life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Bravery Awards 2016 and distributed bravery awards to 25 young recipients in Delhi today. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Bravery Awards 2016 and distributed bravery awards to 25 young recipients in Delhi today. Motivating the students and addressing other attendees at the event, he gave some valuable tips and guidance to the young students in order to lead a successful and an educated life. He started off his speech with conversing with these young kids and asked about their qualities. He further said, “What you all have done does not only shows how brave you are, but also explains your determination. And that saved someone’s life.”

Twenty five children, including 12 girls and 13 boys, have been selected for the National Bravery Awards 2016. Four of the awards have been given posthumously. The coveted Bharat Award has been conferred on eight-year-old Late Km. Tarh Peeju of Arunachal Pradesh, who sacrificed her life in an attempt to save two of her friends from drowning.

Eligible awardees will be granted financial assistance until they complete their schooling. Some state governments also provide financial assistance to them. In addition, ICCW provides financial assistance under its Indira Gandhi Scholarship Scheme to those undertaking professional courses such as engineering and medicine. For the others, this assistance is provided till they complete their graduation. The Government of India has reserved some seats for the awardees in medical and engineering colleges and polytechnics.