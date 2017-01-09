National Anthem row: Kamal should leave the country if he cannot follow the rules, says Kerala BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan

Kerala BJP state general secretary A.N. Radhakrishnan triggered a controversy by stating, “Kamal should leave the country if he cannot accept the rules here.” (IE)

Remember, Aamir Khan had triggered a huge controversy with the statements he made on ”intolerance”? There were many who hit out at the Bollywood actor, saying that he should leave the country. Now it is the turn of Malayalam film- maker Kamal to be in in the spotlight!

However, the glitch is that he didn’t say anything to trigger the controversy.

Kerala BJP state general secretary A.N. Radhakrishnan triggered a controversy by stating, “Kamal should leave the country if he cannot accept the rules here.”

A.N. Radhakrishnan also stated that Kamal had been made the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy by the Left government for using an insulting word to describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

So, what is the reason for this face-off between Kamal and the BJP in Kerala?

It began with the arrest of a few delegates who had refused to stand up while the national anthem was being played at IFFK in Thiruvananthapuram. Director Kamal had raised objections when the police had tried to enter the premises to arrest the delegateds. He also issued statements that angered some of the Yuva Morcha activists, who later burnt his effigy in protest on December 14.

Interestingly, in an interview on Asianet News TV channel, Kerala’s DGP Loknath Behera had stated that there is no law or specific section under which such arrests can be made. However, DGP Loknath Behera referred to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling and pointed out that those who do not comply can be arrested for violating the judgment.

Meanwhile, director Kamal received support from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who hit out at the activists for addressing director Kamal as ‘Kamaludeen.’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also sent out a strong message in support of the noted director by saying, “Religious intolerance will not work in Kerala.”