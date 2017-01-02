National Anthem ‘insult’ in J&K Assembly: National Conference, Congress in line of fire; BJP MLA accuses governor too

BJP’s Ravinder Raina said that this was an insult to the national anthem. (ANI)

National anthem controversy: National Conference and Congress members in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly reportedly tried to disrupt Governor’s address and continued to do so even as National Anthem played in the assembly. BJP’s Ravinder Raina said that this was an insult to the national anthem. He also accused the Guv of insulting the national anthem as he walked away while the national anthem was playing. The BJP leader has also asked for an apology from National Conference, Congress and Governor for “insulting” the national anthem in the assembly. Commenting on the incident, J&K minister, Naeem Akhtar said shouting slogans in assembly is probably the only argument they are left with.

The incident has come one month after Supreme Court made it mandatory for cinema halls to play the National Anthem before a film screening. Able-bodied people are now required to stand while the national anthem is being played. Failing to do so would be counted as disrespect towards the national anthem. More than a dozen people till now have been arrested on charges of disrespecting the anthem. The conditions which the court put forth included, not dramatizing national anthem, no commercial exploitation to give financial advantage or any other benefit.

You May Also Want To Watch:

The list of conditions also included closing the entry and the exit gates in cinemas to block disturbances, which is counted as disrespect to the national anthem. It remains to be seen if the ruckus created by political parties in the assembly can be counted as same and if they would be dealt with same gravity as the public.