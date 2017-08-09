Nation observes 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent Mann Ki Baat programme had called for launching the mega campaign Sankalp Se Siddhi from today. (ANI)

The nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on Wednesday. A number of events are being planned at organisational and local levels to mark the occasion. This year’s theme is “Sankalp se Siddhi- the attainment through resolve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent Mann Ki Baat programme had called for launching the mega campaign Sankalp Se Siddhi from today. He suggested youth, student organisations and NGOs to organise group discussions to bring forth new ideas.

Prime Minister Modi termed the month of August as a month of revolution as the non-cooperation movement was launched on August 1, 1920, Quit-India movement on August 9, 1942 and on August 15, 1947 India became independent. Both Houses of Parliament will hold a special session on the occasion. Both Houses will suspend the Question Hour and Zero Hour to make way for the special session’s proceedings.

All parties are also expected to express their views on the movement, with the discussion culminating into a resolution that will be passed in order to reaffirm their commitment to the nation. The National Archives of India is organizing a special exhibition in New Delhi from today to mark the 75th year of Quit India Movement and Azad Hind Fauz. The two big events of the Indian history will be displayed through thousands of declassified files and documents.

The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism.