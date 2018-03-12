Naresh Agarwal joins BJP, was once a staunch Akhilesh Yadav loyalist

Naresh Aggarwal joins BJP: Aggarwal, a leader belonging to Akhilesh Yadav-camp, also held the office of party’s national spokeperson.

Angry over not getting a nomination to Rajya Sabha, former Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal has decided to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Aggarwal, a leader belonging to Akhilesh Yadav-camp, also held the office of party’s national spokesperson. His son, Nitin Agarwal, current MLA from Hardoi on a SP ticket, also joined the BJP. “My status was compared with someone working in movies, my ticket was cancelled on her name, I didn’t find this correct,” Agarwal said in a press conference at BJP’s Delhi headquarters. He also said that he is joining BJP without any pre-conditions. “I have not joined the party on any pre-conditions, I have not demanded any Rajya Sabha ticket,” Agarwal said. (Films mein kaam karne wali se meri hesiyat kardi gayi, unke naam par humara ticket kataa gaya, maine isko bhi bahut utchit nahi samjha. Meri koi shart par nahi aya, koi Rajya Sabka ki ticket ki maang nahi hai: Naresh Agrawal)

The development comes a day after Samajwadi Party had on Wednesday decided to name veteran actress and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan as its candidate for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Earlier, it was expected that party may choose Naresh Agarwal, a leader from its experienced flock of seasoned politicians.

Both Jaya Bachchan and Naresh Agarwal’s third term in the Upper House comes to an end on April 3. Soon after the announcement, MP Amar Singh supported Jaya’s candidature over Aggarwal. “Jaya Bachchan was consistently loyal to the Samajwadi Party, its system and hierarchy. She has proved to be better a politician than Naresh Agrawal,” Singh had said.

Agrawal is a former seven-time MLA and has represented Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi constituency.

As per his profile on Rajya Sabha website, Naresh Agarwal has held following positions:

1980-84 and 1989-2008 Member, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly

1997-2001 Minister of Power, Government of Uttar Pradesh

2003-2004 Minister of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh

2004-2007 Minister of Transport, Government of Uttar Pradesh

2007-2008 Chairman, Public Accounts Committee, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly March

2010 Elected to Rajya Sabha

March 2010 onwards Member, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Aug 2010 onwards Member, Committee on Home Affairs April

2011 onwards Member, Sub-Committee to examine various provisions of the Enemy Property (Amendment & Validation) Second Bill,

2010 of the Committee on Home Affairs

Dec. 2011 onwards Member, Parliamentary Forum on Disaster Management Aug. 2012

Member, Committee on Finance

Agarwal was a member of Indian National Congress till 1989. Agarwal had overwhelmingly supported Akhilesh Yadav at the time of feud in Yadav family.