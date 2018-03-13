Naresh Agarwal’s remark draws all-round condemnation: From Sushma Swaraj, Smriti Irani to Harsimrat Badal, here is who said what

Naresh Agarwal’s ‘mere film dancer’ jibe on Jaya Bachchan invites backlash from big politicos

Naresh Agarwal’s remark draws all-round condemnation: Former SP leader Naresh Agarwal could have avoided the backlash for belittling actor-politician Jaya Bachchan had he thought twice before he said what he did. Moments after joining the BJP, Naresh Agarwal triggered a controversy by calling actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan a ‘mere film dancer’.

On Monday (March 12), Naresh Agarwal, in a press conference, announced quitting the SP and joining hands with the BJP. While explaining the reason behind joining the saffron party, he said that he wasn’t happy with the coalition tricks of SP and went on to say that the party’s choice of a ‘mere film dancer’ (apparently targetted at Jaya Bachchan) for Rajya Sabha over him was a bad decision by the Akhilesh Yadav led party. While sitting alongside senior BJP leader and railway minister Piyush Goyal, Naresh Agarwal said, “My ticket was denied and it was given to someone who dances in films. That is even more painful.”

Soon after his jibe on Jaya Bachchan, Naresh Agarwal was criticised not only by his opponents and social media but also from top leaders of his new party – the BJP. After drawing flak, Naresh Agarwal, on Tuesday, stopped short of apologising saying his comments were taken otherwise by the media. He added that he is regretful if his comments have hurt the sentiments of anyone.

Here is how the politicos reacted on Naresh Agarwal’s ‘mere dancer jibe’ at Jaya Bachchan –

Sushma Swaraj – She was the first one to register her resent against the statement. In a tweet, she said that Agarwal’s comments regarding Jaya Bachchan are ‘improper and unacceptable’.

Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 12, 2018

Smriti Irani – Union Minister Smriti Irani also condemned Agarwal’s statement in a tweet late on Monday. In a tweet, she said that when a woman’s honour is challenged, the BJP members stand as one in their condemnation irrespective of their politics.

My case is in the court of law for 5 years now. But let my battle not be an excuse to humiliate other women. In fact let it be a reminder for us that when a woman’s honour is challenged we stand as one in our condemnation irrespective of our politics. http://t.co/beneLYVHnk — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 12, 2018

Harsimrat Kaur Badal – While speaking to ANI, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “It is sad, if elected representatives will talk like that then what is the difference between them and roadside romeos? Even men dance and sing in movies then why are such things said only for women?”

Renuka Chowdhury – Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury also came down heavily on Agarwal’s statement saying, “Jaya ji is an achiever, even before marrying Amitabh Bachchan she was famous as Jaya Bhaduri. Saari party ghumte hain(Naresh Agrawal), fayda dekh ke dusri party mein kood padte hain, ye mard ki pehchan hai? What he thinks doesn’t matter,question is what is BJP doing?”

Akhilesh Yadav – Former UP CM and once considered to be close to Naresh Agarwal also used the opportunity to attack his confidant-turned-opponent saying if the BJP actually respects women, then the party must take strict action on Naresh Agarwal.

श्रीमती जया बच्चन जी पर की गयी अभद्र टिप्पणी के लिए हम भाजपा के श्री नरेश अग्रवाल के बयान की कड़ी निंदा करते है. ये फिल्म जगत के साथ ही भारत की हर महिला का भी अपमान है. भाजपा अगर सच में नारी का सम्मान करती है तो तत्काल उनके ख़िलाफ कदम उठाये. महिला आयोग को भी कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 13, 2018

Jaya Bachchan – Jaya Bachchan, on Tuesday, herself came forward on Agarwal’s jibe saying that such statements will not deviate her from her work. Speaking to media persons, she said, “I am a stubborn lady, I will not answer (to the jibe).