Narendra Singh Tomar makes this controversial remark, Congress asks clarification from PM Modi

Narendra Singh Tomar. (ANI)

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday reacted to Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s controversial remark. Tomar while addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Kolaras, MP on December 30 had commented that there was a major difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the Congress party, citing a rather atypical example – the hair of the moustache and that of the tail. “Narendra Modi ji aur Congress ke neta mein jo antar hai wo itni doori ka hai, jitna antar mooch ke baal aur pooch ke baal mein hota hai. [There is no comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders. They are as different as the hair of a moustache and the hair on the tail.” The minister further said that Congress leaders would take a long time to become like Prime Minister Modi, adding Congress had collapsed in the country and had been heading towards a decline since 2014.

Following the remark, Kharge asked for an explanation from PM Modi. “I can’t understand how even experienced people in BJP are talking like this. It damages the image of Parliament members. The PM should at least clarify & ask them to not use such words,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Anant Kumar Hegde on December 26 made a controversial remark and said BJP would change the Constitution in the near future even as the party respects the word secular. He made this remark while addressing an event organised by the Brahman Yuva Parishad in Koppal district of Karnataka. Hegde also heaped scorn on ‘secularists’, saying they were like ‘people without parentage’. “There is a new culture now of secularists. If someone says I am a Muslim, or I am a Christian, or I am a Lingayat, or I am a Hindu, I feel very happy because he knows his roots. But these people who call themselves secularists, I don’t know what to call them,” said Hegde.

“They are like people without parentage or who don’t know their bloodline. They don’t know themselves. They don’t know their parents, but they call themselves secular. If someone says I am secular, I get suspicious. I hope there are no secularists here,” he said. However, Hegde later apologised for the comment.